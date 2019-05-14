Great Britain hockey star visits Aylesbury school

Great Britain and England hockey star Jo Hunter visited Haydon Abbey School and pre-school last week to host a special assembly and work with pupils.

Jo who started playing the sport at Aylesbury Hockey Club aged eight spoke to pupils and told them the story of how she progressed to the top level of the sport.

She spoke about the resilience needed to achieve her goals and the importance of achieving in academics and in sport in order to become a well-rounded person who is ready for whatever life throws at you.

A group of pupils then had a chance to have a hockey lesson with Jo, who in turn demonstrated some skills.

Those that participated in the skills session were then presented with T-shirts which were donated by Bucks County Hockey and signed by Jo at the end of the session.

A school spokesman said: “Haydon Abbey would like to thank Jo for this very inspirational morning and we wish her all the best with future tournaments and selection for next year’s Olympic Games.”