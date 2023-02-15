Grease screening at famous Bucks film studios raises £3,300 for cancer charity

A screening of Grease at a famous Bucks film studios has raised over £3,300 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The charity event was held by Dev Dhillon, chairman of Buckinghamshire Council, and the money raised is enough to fund a Macmillan nurse for 100 nursing hours.

Macmillan funds specialist cancer nurses who work in different areas of cancer care, in hospitals, hospices or in the community. Macmillan nurses can help with information about the cancer, treatment, and help manage side effects. They can also tell patients what other support is available, which may include information about social care, benefits advice, and local support groups.

The audience at the special screening of Grease

A total of 120 people attended Pinewood Studios to watch the screening of the iconic 1978 film, Grease. The audience enjoyed a sing-along and a raffle, with prizes including a tour of Pinewood, bottles of fizz and cake stands.

Diana Roberts, relationship fundraising manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Over 98 per cent of our funding comes from supporter donations so we really appreciate the fantastic amount the chairman of Buckinghamshire Council’s event has raised.

"We know cancer isn’t letting up, but thankfully neither are our supporters. With events like this, Macmillan can keep our vital services running so people with cancer have somebody to talk to, somebody to care for their physical needs, and very importantly right now, somewhere to go when financial worries keep them from the quality of life they deserve.”