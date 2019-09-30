Grasshoppers Day Nursery Staff take on 'tough mudder' to raise charity cash

A team of practitioners from Grasshoppers Day Nursery in Aylesbury have braved a gruelling ten mile endurance race, all in the name of mental health charity, Mind.

Facing the high adrenaline course of 27 obstacles, Aisling Fitzgerald, Keeley Boakes, Sophie Cumming and Charley Adams from the Day Nursery in Wendover Road tackled the ‘Tough Mudder’ in four and a half hours, raising over £1400 for the worthy cause through generous donations.

Grasshoppers Day Nursery Deputy Manager, Aisling Fitzgerald explained; “The Tough Mudder was extremely hard work but such a rewarding experience which we are all very proud of.

"We are delighted to be donating this money to Mind, which will go towards funding crucial services such as the telephone support line.”

Grasshoppers has adopted Mind, the leading mental health charity in England and Wales which offers specialised services, advice and support to those living with a mental health problem, for a year-long fundraising drive.

Grasshoppers is currently rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted.

Mind provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem. Money raised will fund the charity’s work including the Mind Infoline and campaigning to secure a better deal for everybody who experiences a mental health problem.