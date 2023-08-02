News you can trust since 1832
Grants of up to £300 on offer to housing association tenants in Aylesbury Vale to help with back to school costs

Fairhive Homes tenants have two more weeks to apply for grants
By Hannah Richardson
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 16:02 BST

Residents of Aylesbury Vale’s biggest social housing provider have two weeks left to apply for grants to promote education, employment, training or wellbeing

Fairhive Homes offers up to £300 in grants per year to each of its tenants, as part of its Thriving Community Fund. And it’s just extended the closing date for its Springboard grant applications to August 16, so families can apply for help with purchasing essential school supplies for the autumn term, such as school uniform, equipment and books.

To be eligible, applicants must be Fairhive residents, and must not have made an application since April this year. Full details and an application form can be found here.

All Fairhive residents are eligible to apply for grantsAll Fairhive residents are eligible to apply for grants
Fairhive Homes Ltd (formerly the Vale of Aylesbury Housing Trust) is a not-for-profit Registered Provider of affordable housing for over 23,000 people living and working in Bucks, Oxon and South Northants.

The housing association currently owns and manages over 8,500 homes and plans to build another 1,000 new affordable homes over the next few years.

Fairhive is currently working with Barratt David Wilson to provide 100 affordable homes in Village 3 of the Kingsbrook development, to be completed in phases through to 2025.

It is also working with Bellway Homes to provide its first homes in Thame, on the former Kingsmead Business Park

it is working with several more developers to build new affordable and shared-ownership homes at The Hawthorns In Stoke Mandeville, Aston Clinton Road in Weston Turville, Rose Farm in Longwick, Tingewick Road in Buckingham, as well as scheme in Milton Keynes. Leighton Buzzard and Naphill.

