Grants available for Buckingham community groups

Buckingham Town Council is welcoming applications from local community groups for one-year grants.

The town council funds thousands of pounds worth of community, voluntary and social group projects every year through one-year grants.

Last year’s funded grants included solar panels for the cricket clubhouse, free family activity sessions, football training equipment, flood defences, an accessible fishing platform and a beacon for the Platinum Jubilee.

A 2021 Stowe Sub Aqua Group project was funded by a grant from Buckingham Town Council

Applications for 2023-2024 funding are invited by email to [email protected] to be received by noon on Friday, November 4.

Application forms are available on the town council website and the town council office is happy to give help and advice with applying for funding.

Councillor Lisa O’Donoghue, chair of the Resources Committee, said: “We would like to encourage eligible groups to apply. Last year eight groups were awarded one-year funding, alongside eight longer-term funds.