Government’s East West Rail commitment ‘a huge boost’ for Aylesbury Vale

Last week’s Autumn Statement brings “a huge boost for the region’s residents and businesses” with its commitment to the East West Rail project, a Bucks councillor said.

In his Autumn Statement, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt recommitted to “transformative growth plans” for rail, including East West Rail, the project which includes a new railway station for Winslow.Bucks councillor Steven Broadbent, chair of the East West Main Line Partnership, said: “The Chancellor’s announcement on the future of East West Rail is a huge boost for the region’s residents and businesses, alongside the wider UK economy.

"East West Rail, delivered in full, will be a catalyst for economic growth and boost collaboration and innovation in our world-class science and technology sectors.“It will create new opportunities for our residents, with better access to jobs, education, training, tourist attractions and leisure pursuits. Their communities will be more sustainable, while East West Rail will support the regeneration of town centres.

The new railway station being constructed in Winslow as part of East West Rail

"This is why East West Rail enjoys significant support from local authorities, businesses and residents right across the region.“This announcement must lead to greater clarity for residents who may be impacted by East West Rail’s construction and operation as soon as possible, including on how the East West Railway Company has addressed feedback from its 2021 consultation.”

East West Rail CEO Beth West said: “Following the Chancellor’s commitment, we are now able to move forward with our plans to deliver a faster, more sustainable and affordable way to travel that links people to their jobs, families and friends.