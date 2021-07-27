Government urged to build rail line between Milton Keynes and Aylesbury

Councillors in Bucks have urged the government to commit to building a rail link between Aylebury and Milton Keynes.

'The Buckinghamshire Line' would be a spur line of the East-West Rail link and would provide easy access between MK and the county town.

So far the government has agreed to invest £760m in East-West Rail. But councillors on Buckinghamshire Council are worried the spur line may have been forgotten.

The track is there

The project would also include work to dual the track between Princes Risborough and Aylesbury

Councillor Mark Winn, who represents the Aylesbury East Ward of Buckinghamshire Council, said: “We welcome the £760m that the Government has announced it is investing in East-West Rail and the 1,500 jobs it will create.

"However, we remain concerned that this recent funding announcement did not commit to the completion of the proposed spur between Aylesbury and Milton Keynes. This spur was originally conceived as a key part of this project."

Cllr Winn added: "So many residents in Bucks, not just in Aylesbury, but along the current route of the current Chiltern line in Buckinghamshire would benefit from the building of a North South railway along the entire length of the county and the dualling of track between Aylesbury and Princess Risborough.

"I am therefore urging government to rename this line “the Buckinghamshire Line” to reflect the significance to the whole of the county.