Government MUST now respond to Herald’s HS2 call for action

This week The Bucks Herald’s HS2: Enough Is Enough campaign had something to celebrate.

Our online petition, which calls for all MPs and Ministers to get a free and final vote on scrapping the HS2 scheme, has reached more than 10,000 signatures.

This means that the Government has to respond to our call for a vote, which would mean that MPs like our own David Lidington, who are currently bound by the collective responsibility of their ministerial roles, could stand up for constituents and vote to end HS2.

Last week we reported how the Herald team, together with campaigners and the leaders of both Bucks County Council and Aylesbury Vale District Council, delivered your letters calling for Mr Lidington to act more strongly in the fight against HS2.

These letters, which were printed in the paper and sent back signed by our readers, are separate for the petition. And we are still waiting for a response from Mr Lidington.

Nationally HS2 was back in the spotlight this week - as reports emerged nationally that Conservative leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson is said to have asked for a review of the scheme.

This newspaper contacted Mr Johnson’s office for his stance on HS2 at the start of his campaign, but we have still not received a response.