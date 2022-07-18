Good news for those who are suffering in the heat in Aylesbury Vale

Before the last few days, the UK temperature record stood at 38.7˚C which was recorded in Cambridge on July 25, 2019.

Many people have been harking back to the heatwave in the summer of 1976 and remarking that it was worse than the one we have seen over the last few days. Is that really true?

Back in 1976, the heatwave was prolonged, with temperatures exceeding 32˚C somewhere in the UK for 15 days in a row.

The Met Office has issued a heatwave alert as temperatures soar to their highest of the year. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

However, during that spell, the peak temperature recorded was only 35.9˚C in Cheltenham and the nights were relatively cool.

This week, temperatures have been 4-5˚C higher than the peak of the 1976 heatwave in places.

What’s more, there was a cooler interlude last Thursday and Friday where temperatures had dropped back close to normal in most places.

This means it has only taken two to three days for the heat to build up and reach record levels.

This is similar to the short, sharp burst of heat that broke the UK record in 2019.

It is now far easier for heat temperatures to be broken, not only in the UK but around the world.

But there is good news if you have been suffering in the heat. Overnight on Tuesday, thunderstorms should cross the UK, introducing much cooler air.

There may be further thunderstorms on Wednesday but it should be much drier on Thursday. Some heavy rain may move in from the south by Friday.