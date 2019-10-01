Good girl! Prada the dog is bridesmaid for Aylesbury Britain's Got Talent star Caroline Boyes

A TV personality who has appeared on Britain’s Got Talent married the love of her life on Wednesday - with bridesmaids including the couple’s beloved pup Prada.

Caroline Boyes, from Southcourt, who appeared in the first series of the hit ITV show performing a hip hop dance routine, married long-term partner Clarence Green in a family ceremony at Aylesbury Registry Office.

And the bride’s rose gold wedding dress was complimented perfectly by chihuahua Yorkshire terrier cross Prada, who wore a pink version of the gown, complete with a glitter bow and tutu.

Caroline and Clarence met in 2013 and had their first ever date at Mendoza in Aylesbury’s High Street, so after a family dinner at the Temple Street Wine Bar, the couple hosted a wedding reception for friends too at the popular night spot.

Speaking the day before the wedding, while preparations were still underway, Caroline said: “We can’t sleep because we are so excited and there is so much to do to make everything perfect for everyone. We just have to collect the wedding cake now and then we are ready!

“My daughter Emma Jade, who is also going to be a bridesmaid, has a certificate in dog grooming so she has got Prada ready for the big day. She is so clever because Prada has coarse fur and she’s done such a good job that she now feels all soft like a corgi.”

And the couple’s romance really is an Aylesbury affair, shortly after their Mendoza first date Clarence proposed at KFC. In anticipation of the big day the groom, who works for Salzer UK, said: “I’m beyond excited now.”

Caroline and Clarence are set to honeymoon in Majorca at a later date, at a five star hotel which has a hot tub on the balcony.

From all at The Bucks Herald, congratulations Caroline and Clarence!

