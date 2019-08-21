“Go or no-go" decision to be on HS2 made by the end of the year, says Transport Secretary

The Government have announced today that a 'do or die' decision will be made over the future of the HS2 project, which is set to decimate Aylesbury Vale's countryside.

The future of the HS2 project is now 'hanging in the balance' according to the Government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously expressed his 'anxiety about the mounting costs' of the project.

You can read our story about how HS2 is set to massively blow its budget by £30bn by clicking this link.

Speaking today, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "Just because you've spent a lot of money on something does not mean you should plough more and more money into it.

He said he remains unconvinced that the project is still value for money and has said he will now "consider all the evidence available".

“What I've said to Doug Okervee – who's undertaking this review – and what the prime minister has said too, is, 'Just give us the facts’,” he told Sky News this morning.

“Go and find out all the information that's out there. Give us exactly where we are up to, really, genuinely what it would cost to complete this project, then we will know and we will be in a much better position to make the decision to ‘go or no go’ by the end of the year.”

His department wanted a “blank sheet of paper” on HS2 and said he had brought in an expert to “get to the bottom of what is the right way forward”.

We have extensively reported on the damage that HS2 will cause to the local environment and the detrimental effects it is already having on local businesses.

The project has also been dogged across Buckinghamshire by accusations of 'poor community engagement'.

You can read the new Buckinghamshire Council leader's comments to HS2 by clicking here.

The review will be chaired by Douglas Oakervee, a civil engineer who served as chairman of the Crossrail project between 2005 and 2009.

Lord Berkeley, another civil engineer who worked on the construction of the Channel Tunnel, will act as his deputy.

A final report will be sent to the government in the autumn.