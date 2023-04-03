Giving thanks to volunteers and town council staff after busy year of events in Buckingham

The committee at a town council is giving thanks to volunteers and staff after a busy year of events in Buckingham.

In an extremely busy 2022 for Buckingham Town Council, several volunteer roles changed hands, with long standing Mace Bearer Barbra Farmer stepping down after more than 35 years of service. The role has been filled by two volunteers, Terry Bloomfield, long-standing town councillor and Ruth Newell, long standing town councillor and twice Mayor of Buckingham.

The role of Town Crier has also changed with Russell Cross stepping down after 12 years in the role. He said “Thank you for allowing me to be your Town Crier from 2008 to 2023. Tradition achieves the sense of being, belonging, believing and benevolence. May it always be celebrated in this beautiful market town for future generations.”

After a trial in Cornwall’s Meadow in March, the new Town Crier is Patrick Laws. The new Town Crier said “I’m honoured to be part of a centuries old tradition in the fine town of Buckingham.” And will attend his first event as Town Crier at the traditional May Day Maypole Dancing event.

The committee voted to publicise the work of staff and volunteers through an extremely busy 2022–2023 events season. The Council usually runs or supports up to a whopping 49 events a year, with extra events in 2022 pushing it over 50.

Councillor Robin Stuchbury, chair of the Town Centre and Events committee, said: “It’s important to say, and it isn’t said enough, that we have a tremendous team of officers who through Covid and challenging circumstances have managed to keep the portfolio of events progressing delivering on time, in budget and supporting the community and liaising with traders and businesses in town.”

Events that are fully Council-run include Bonfire and Fireworks, the Christmas Lights Switch On and Celebrate Buckingham Day as well as smaller ventures like craft fairs, free basketball sessions and the annual Pancake Races.