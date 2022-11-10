Give the gift of your time at hospice shops in Aylesbury, Winslow or Buckingham

Could you give a gift of time to a local hospice charity this Christmas? If you can spare four, six or even 12 days in the run-up to Christmas, Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity would love to hear from you.

As the charity gears up for its busiest time of year, it’s calling for temporary volunteers to help keep the shelves stocked and the tills ringing.

Just a few hours a week in the run-up to Christmas would play a part in helping the hospice charity in its commitment to support local patients and their families across Bucks and its borders.

A Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity shop volunteer

With 10 local shops, including Aylesbury, Haddenham, Wendover, Thame, Chinnor, Winslow and Buckingham, there are roles to suit everyone, with the support of a friendly team.

Head of retail Lily Caswell said: "Volunteering is a fantastic way to get out and meet new people this festive season, doing something truly meaningful.

"By gifting your time to a Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity shop, you are doing something very special for someone else.”

Volunteering offers an opportunity to gain new skills and experience something different, whilst giving back to your local community. Becoming a volunteer also allows you to develop valuable job skills, build your confidence and connect with other people.

Volunteer Graham said: “Once you start volunteering, you are hooked. It’s an absolute pleasure to volunteer and the people are all fantastic.

"I would highly recommend anyone thinking of volunteering to just do it and talk to other volunteers to find out how rewarding it is.”