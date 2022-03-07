Girls from school near Milton Keynes and Buckingham take part in Rotary Swimathon

Five teams of pupils from Thornton College took part in the MK Rotary Swimathon.

A total of 24 students from across Years 6 to 13 took part in the 28th Swimathon on February 26 at Wolverton Pool.

The winning team from the school, pictured, are Sophie (Year 10), Anna (Year 12), Grace (Year 9) and Teresa (Year 12).

Together they swam 154 lengths, which is a new record for the school.

All of the girls have collected sponsorship and are now busy collecting donations for Rotary MK's chosen charities - The Bus Shelter MK, MK Safety Centre (Hazard Alley), Q:alliance, Supershoes, Thames Valley Air Ambulance, Transitions UK and Willen Hospice.

PE teacher Gemma Dean said: “Thornton is proud to take part in the MK Rotary Swimathon each year.

"Our students enjoy the opportunity to represent the school and raise lots of money for Rotary chosen charities.

"I am really proud of how our students work together as a team and push themselves to swim as many lengths as possible, raising sponsorship money which makes a real difference to people’s live.