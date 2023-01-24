A 12-year-old girl who was missing from Gawcott has been found. Megan, who was reported missing from Gawcott on Monday (January 22) has been found safe and well.

Police appealed for the public’s help in locating Megan yesterday, Tuesday, after becoming ‘increasingly concerned for her welfare’. And just after 8pm yesterday, they announced that she had been found

Advertisement

A police spokesman said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find her.”