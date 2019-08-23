Giant inflatable obstacle course coming to Aylesbury's Aqua Vale leisure centre

It's almost the start of the new school term - and Aqua Vale is hosting a pool party with a twist to help keep the back to school blues at bay.

Aqua Vale Swimming and Fitness Centre will be hosting a one-off event across all three of its pools, boasting a giant pool inflatable.

Taking place on Saturday 31st August between 4pm and 8pm, the event invites families to have a taster of the inflatable obstacle course before public sessions are introduced later in the year.

The centre, managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Aylesbury Vale District Council, will also be providing a live DJ at the party, meaning plenty of entertainment for children and adults of all ages.

Chris Williams, Area Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said: “Our pool inflatable has always been popular for birthday parties, so we’re excited to be able to offer families the chance to try it before the new school term starts. We also have plans to introduce public inflatable sessions soon, so this will be a great opportunity for those who haven’t experienced it to get a first look.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to Aqua Vale and are sure they will have an evening of fantastic fun and entertainment.”

To ensure everyone can get involved, all party-goers using the inflatable will be required to wear a lifejacket. This opens the event up to those who are younger than 8-years-old and swimmers who are less confident. The minimum age requirement is five years old.

Visitors can enjoy a session of up to 1.5 hours each, and due to its popularity, Everyone Active is urging those interested to book their slot online in advance. There is also no additional charge for the session, with adult prices at £5.70 and children at £3.10.