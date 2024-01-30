Getting Thame talking – Local care home joins The Big Dementia Conversation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Wednesday 7th February, from 2pm-4pm, Care UK’s Cuttlebrook Hall on Stock Road is inviting members of the community for a special event as part of The Big Dementia Conversation – a nationwide initiative designed to encourage people to talk about dementia, including some of the most difficult topics associated with the condition.

According to a recent survey, commissioned by Care UK, eight in ten adults believe dementia is still misunderstood, with 69 percent of the nation believing it’s a subject which is not talked about enough in society. Many people also admit finding the condition uncomfortable to discuss – something Care UK is hoping to change by launching The Big Dementia Conversation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Let’s Talk About Dementia session at Cuttlebrook Hall will be led by dementia expert and Approach to Care Lead at Care UK, Carl George, and will provide attendees with tips and advice on recognising the signs and symptoms of dementia, as well as support for caring for loved ones.

The Big Dementia Conversation is a groundbreaking Care UK initiative

In addition to the event, the Thame community can also visit a newly launched online advice hub. The hub takes a closer look at some of the less-talked-about symptoms of dementia, with expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists, who have more than 40 years of experience providing care for people living with the condition.

Alana Corr, Home Manager at Cuttlebrook Hall, said: “Here at Cuttlebrook Hall, we understand how difficult it can be to adapt to the challenges that come with a dementia diagnosis. This event will provide local people with insight and practical advice to better understand and prepare for the different stages of the condition while providing an opportunity to connect with others in a similar position.

“We’re thrilled to be welcoming Carl George to help those in the local community learn more about what dementia might mean for a loved one, and we’d encourage those interested to book their space to avoid missing out.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

To find out more about Care UK’s Big Dementia Conversation initiative, please visit: careuk.com/thebigdementiaconversation

For more information on Cuttlebrook Hall and to book your place for the event, please call Home Manager, Alana Corr, on 01844 700183 or email [email protected]