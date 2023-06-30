Get on yer bike for the North Bucks Bike Ride and enjoy a great family day out

Whether you’re a sporty cyclist, with a super lightweight machine, or someone who only rides the family bicycle to the shops there’s something in

the North Bucks Bike Ride for you.

For casual cyclists and family groups there are Leisure Ride options of 20km and 30km rides through the beautiful North Bucks countryside with optional stops at four fantastic local attractions.

Join the North Bucks Bike Ride on Sunday, July 16

The event has been organised by the Lions Club of Winslow in conjunction with the Winslow Wheelers Cycle Club and Furze Down School.Local attractions at the Buckinghamshire Railway Centre, Claydon House & Estate, Hogshaw Farm together with Quainton Windmill, will be opening their doors to welcome the leisure cyclists and families to enjoy the opportunity to stop off at these venues along the route with free entry on the day.

A spokesman said: “Last year more than 300 people took part in the event which proved a great day out and on July 16 we’re doing it all again.“For those looking for a more challenging there are options for the Sportive Riders to enjoy either a 60 km, 100 km or 100 mile ride at a more 'rapid' pace together with chip timing.”

All rides start and finish at Furze Down School with course marshals and refreshment stops across the routes. Organisers have ensured first aid - for entrants and bikes is available.