Get messy and creative this summer at children's holiday camps in Aylesbury

Dancing, drama and crafts are all on the menu for children this summer at a holiday camp running in Aylesbury throughout August.

Summer camps are running for four weeks throughout the school holidays at Buckingham Park Community Centre beginning on Monday July 29.

Pupils at a previous Carla Lucas holiday camp with their hands in the air

The camp runs daily from 9.30am to 3pm (with the option of a 9am drop off and 1.30pm pick up if preferred).

A half day is £15 per day or £65 for a week with a full day £22 per day or £100 for a whole week.

The camps are suitable for children aged three to 12 with activities including dancing, drama, singing, craft activities, dance and drama games and acrobatic sessions.

For more details or to book visit https://www.carlalucashc.co.uk