Get 5k fit with new Wendover Woods running group

Do you wish that you had the support and training that you need to run 5k through the beautiful Wendover Woods?

Well Wendover Woods Trailblazers - a brand new running group based in the beautiful Wendover Woods - are very excited to hold their first Couch to 5k course starting on Saturday 12 October.

The running group will be based in Wendover Woods

If you would you like to get fit for December and run with a supportive and friendly group then join us as we go from 0 to 5k on the beautiful forest trails of Wendover Woods. The course will not only get you running but will include other activities to help with your overall fitness.

The nine week course is lead by a running and fitness coach and will get you up and running so you can take on the Wendover Woods parkrun on 7 December.

So whether you have never run before, want to get back to running after a break or want to start running in a new area, then join the Wendover Woods Trailblazers on 12 October.

£25 for the 9 week course.

Book your place here - https://groups.runtogether.co.uk/WendoverWoodsTrailblazers/Runs

Email hello@coachnicola.com for more information