Georgian mansion boasting indoor yoga room and home swimming pool is up for sale in Tring

It is currently valued at £3,500,000

A Georgian mansion boasting spectacular features is up for sale in Tring and currently valued at £3,500,000.

Stocks House on Stocks Road in Aldbury, Tring, is being sold by Savills and can be viewed on Zoopla here.

Among the standout features inside the home grand building are an indoor swimming pool, yoga room, and games room which includes a table tennis table.

As well as unique quirks the large building has six bedrooms, three bathrooms, and three reception rooms.

Estate agents have championed its privacy, which is enhanced by the gigantic walled garden.

Located in the heart of the Chiltern Hills, the mansion boasts a host of spectacular far reaching countryside views.

Overall, a new buyer will inherit over 5,600 sq ft of living space.

The home is within a mile of a primary school and just over a mile from Tring Railway Station.

Take a look around the picturesque property by clicking through the photo gallery below:

Undefined: readMore

1 . Swimming pool The luxurious indoor swimming pool is heated by air-source. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2 . Garden The gardens are protected by Georgian walls, and include numerous seating areas, either on the terraces or beneath the shade of one the many trees. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3 . Bathroom One of three bathrooms in the property. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4 . Bedroom A spacious bedroom which doubles as a study room, and even boasts a comfortable leather sofa. There are six within the mansion. Photo: Savills Photo Sales