Generous radio controlled car racers donate to Dementia UK
and live on Freeview channel 276
Whilst the links between Dementia care and radio controlled car racing are not obvious, the club members felt strongly this was a charity they wanted to support. Steve Finnie, one of the racers at MKRCCC said “many of us have or have had friends and relatives who are suffering from this horrible disease so it was important to us to do something to help”.
The club, based at Mill Mead Hall in Wolverton, who organises race events for all abilities of racers, are planning other events in 2024 to raise money at their Sunday morning race meetings. If anyone is interested in getting involved then visit www.mkrccc.org.uk or search for Milton Keynes Radio Controlled Car Club on Facebook.