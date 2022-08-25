GCSE results 2022: The Buckingham School celebrates ‘exceptional achievements’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher Andy McGinnes said: “Congratulations to our fantastic students and staff. These results represent the heights the school has achieved in the last five years, including an incredible response to the pandemic and the pressures it placed upon us all.

"It is hugely gratifying for us all at this incredible school that the community now associates our name with academic standards and student success.

“The achievements of this cohort are exceptional and, behind the stories of top grades, lie many, many more students who have made huge personal and academic strides in their five years with us. They are all special to us, all 180 of them.

Students Seth Mmanga, Lauren Combe and Sophie Johnson

“It has been a challenging time for all in the education sector, and we celebrate the successes of students up and down the country, not just here in our school.”

Students have achieved 27 Grade 9s, the highest grade achievable at GCSE, despite the disruption of Covid on their studies and classroom learning.

Individual success stories include:

Sophie Johnson who achieved Grade 9 in Maths and Physics, Grade 8 in Chemistry, Psychology, French and Computer Science; Grade 7 in Biology; Grade 6 in English and Grade 4 in English Literature

Smiles from Hannah Gore and Lauren Combe

Seth Mmanga who achieved Distinction* in Enterprise; Grade 9 in Computer Science, Maths, Biology, Chemistry and Physics; Grade 8 in French; Grade 7 in English and Grade 5 in English Literature

Hannah Gore who achieved Grade 9 in Computer Science and French; Grade 9/8 in Combined Science; Grade 8 in English, English Literature and History and Grade 7 in Art and Maths

Lauren Combe who achieved Grade 8 in Chemistry, Physics and French; Grade 7 in Maths and Biology and Grade 6 in Geography, English, English Literature and Art

Adelaide Ramsdale who achieved Grade 9 in English, English Literature and History; Grade 8 in Geography, Maths and PE; Grade 7/7 in Combined Science and Level 2 Merit in Enterprise.

Headteacher Andy McGinnes with Adelaide Ramsdale

Head of year Miss Checkley said: “What an incredible journey it has been to see the progression the students have made.

"The lockdowns we experienced don’t define their future, as we consistently told them over the last two years in particular. It is just a moment on their path.

"I am so incredibly proud of the sheer grit and determination they have all shown to reach this point today. They have had such resilience in spite of the challenges faced.

“It has been a privilege to be their Head of Year, and I wish them every success for the future, and watching them continue to grow.”