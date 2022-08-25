GCSE results 2022: 'Fantastic results' for Thornton College near Buckingham

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school said students across the year group achieved ‘superb’ results, with particular mention going to Clara for achieving eight 9s and an 8, Harriet for achieving eight 9s and two 7s, Darina for achieving four 9s, five 8s and a 7, and Kashish for achieving one 9, six 8s and one 7.

Overall, 87 per cent of all results were grades 9 – 4 (Pass), 79 per cent of all results were grades 9 – 5 (legacy grades A** - C) and 31 per cent of all results were at the highest possible grades 9 / 8 (legacy A** - A*).

Headteacher Val Holmes said: ‘‘We are very proud. We recognise that the past two years have not been particularly easy but today we have seen that hard work, determination and consistent application really do pay.

Happy faces at Thornton College today

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"To get such good results across the year group when we have a mixed ability intake is a testament to our students’ huge efforts and the commitment and enthusiasm of their teachers.

"It has indeed been a challenging few years with Covid restrictions and lockdown learning. However, these results show that our girls really have ‘met the challenges of life courageously’, in line with Thornton’s mission statement.

"Huge congratulations to all our students and their parents/guardians today for such excellent results – we are all very proud.”

Deputy head Louise Shaw said: “What an incredible year group to achieve such fantastic results in the light of higher grade boundaries and lockdown learning during crucial GCSE years.

"It’s a joy to be here today welcoming students and their families back and joining them in celebrating and congratulating their achievements.