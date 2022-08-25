GCSE results 2022: Akeley Wood School ‘delighted with our Year 11s’

Overall, 38.2 per cent of grades were 9 - 7, 60.2 per cent of grades were 6 or over and 80.7 per cent of grades were 5 and over.

A school spokesperson said: “Akeley is a non-selective school and is proud to offer an exceptional standard of education across all subjects, enabling children to match and exceed their expectations.

“As the first Year 11 cohort to have taken GCSE exams since 2019, we’re incredibly proud of our students, who have been awarded excellent grades despite a lower grade average nationally this year – with many achieving grades higher than predicted."

Particular mention goes to Harry B, who achieved an amazing set of results including eight 9s. Harry has been at Akeley Wood School since Year 4 and will now be progressing to Akeley Wood Sixth Form (AW6) where he will study Maths, Physics and Chemistry.

Jasmine P. achieved a fantastic set of 7+ grades, including six 9s, and she will also be going on to AW6 to study Maths, Further Maths and Physics.Headteacher Mr Drew said: “We are delighted with our Year 11s and the way they have worked so hard and applied themselves over the last two years in particular.

"Despite the disruption to learning caused by the pandemic, our students have remained focused and determined to succeed, with most achieving very pleasing results.

"My thanks go to our teachers, support staff and parents for so brilliantly supporting our students over their senior school years. It has been a real team effort.”

