Hundreds of youngsters took advantage of a free Halloween entertainment event organised in Aylesbury yesterday (25 October).

Friars Square in Aylesbury hosted a free afternoon of spooky entertainment many children attended in their own scary attire.

Performance artists, Bread and Butter, brought a new act to town, taking on the roles of Vlad and Brad.

The gruesome twosome were on the hunt for new blood throughout their talent show which has been haunting audiences since 1832.

Families enjoyed games, tricks and jokes, picking out unwitting members of the audience to join in.

After some spooky dancing, the vampires judged the best Halloween costumes youngsters were wearing at the event.

A pair of cuddly orange pumpkins were handing out stickers and posing for photos.

While gigantic green witches could be seen from up high on their towering stilts.

Youngsters decorated hundreds of cats, ghosts, bats, witches and trick or treat baskets to take home at a free Halloween craft workshop. The spooky Spot the Lot trail was incredibly popular with children, with more than 600 taking part.

Friars Square shopping centre manager Andy Margieson said: “It was wonderful to see so many families joining in the Halloween fun today. Everyone had made such an effort with lots of fantastic spooky outfits.

“The scary performers were a big hit with shoppers of all ages. And youngsters enjoyed decorating Halloween pumpkins, bats and ghosts at our free craft workshop.”

You can relive the chilling fun via the below photo gallery, containing shots from local photographer Derek Pelling.

