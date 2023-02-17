News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
The King up close on his visit inside the Church of Christ the Cornerstone

Gallery: Up close and personal with King Charles III as he charms away from crowds in Milton Keynes

Our photographer Jane Russell follows His Majesty close-up behind the scenes on MK visit

By Photos by Jane Russell
6 minutes ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 11:09am

King Charles III hailed Milton Keynes as a 'special' place during an official royal visit to mark its newfound city status.

Today (16 February), His Royal Highness visited Milton Keynes to mark its place as one of the UK's cities.

Here our photographer Jane Russell follows His Majesty away from the crowds as he charms inside the Church of Christ Cornerstone where he addressed handpicked members of the Milton Keynes community as he delivered a charming speech.

Scroll through our gallery from the visit.

And check out our other gallery from King Charles III’s arrival as he greeted crowds outside.

1. The King up close on his visit inside the Church of Christ the Cornerstone

The King up close on his visit inside the Church of Christ the Cornerstone

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

2. The King up close on his visit inside the Church of Christ the Cornerstone

The King up close on his visit inside the Church of Christ the Cornerstone

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

3. The King up close on his visit inside the Church of Christ the Cornerstone

The King up close on his visit inside the Church of Christ the Cornerstone

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

4. The King up close on his visit inside the Church of Christ the Cornerstone

The King up close on his visit inside the Church of Christ the Cornerstone

Photo: jr

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Charles IIIJane RussellMilton Keynes