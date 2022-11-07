Gallery: Faces light up at spectacular free bonfire and fireworks display in Buckingham

Buckingham’s annual Bonfire and Firework display went with a bang in Bourton Park on Saturday, despite some rainy spells.

Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy the event organised by Buckingham Town Council, starting at 6pm with an ambient LED performance by Cassia Chloe.

This was followed by a spectacular firework display by Titanium Fireworks, who have provided the display for the last six years.

Following the fireworks, a flaming torchlight parade was led by Cllr Andy Mahi and Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley lit the bonfire, made from pallets donated by ORN International.

Another magnificent display from Cassia Chloe ended the evening, leaving the crowd enthralled.

Hot food and drinks were available from J & L Snacks, Tribal Chilli, Silverstone Brewery, with sweets, candyfloss and toffee apples by David Side, while FROGGS, the George Grenville Academy PTA, were there with reusable glow toys and tattoos.

Cllr Robin Stuchbury, chairman of the Town Centre & Events Committee said: “I'd like to thank everyone who attended the event to ensure the public were able to have a good evening in a safe environment.

"We recognise how Important it is for the community to have a safe and free event which families can attend together within our community, especially this year with the cost of living in crisis and rising fuel costs affecting family budgets so significantly.”

Cllr Stuchbury and Buckingham Town Council thanked all those who helped make the event a success, including 1653 Squadron Air Cadets who for many years have helped with the marshalling; ALR for providing first aid; Abbot Fire Group for the loan of the fire extinguishers; Paragon for supplying the lighting; Waitrose for the cardboard; Martin Try and Les Gridley for running the sound and music; the town council Green Spaces team for building the bonfire and all the advanced preparation and hard work to make the event happen.

A special thanks goes to Cllr Andy Mahi and the Buckingham Table, who every year clear up the event area the following morning.

