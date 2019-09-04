Fundraising event showcases all things vintage at Chearsley Cricket Club

The 8th annual Chearsley Village Classic & Vintage Fun Day, hosted by Chearsley Cricket Club, just outside the village on Winchendon Road, will take place on Sunday 15 September.

In addition to the wide selection of classic and vintage cars on display, there will also be a flypast courtesy of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, fairground attractions and steam engine rides.

Vintage cars on display

On the food front, there will be home-made cakes, burgers, fish and chips, a range of specialist coffees and ice creams on offer. A selection of real ales will also be available from the bar and the ‘Gin and Pimm’s Tent’ makes a return.

Show organiser Andy Yorke said:

“Our event has gone from strength to strength over the years and we can hardly believe that we’re celebrating our 8th birthday this month.

“At this year’s show you can expect to see over 300 classic and vintage vehicles dating from the early 1900’s through to the current day, including motorcycles, commercial and agricultural vehicles and steam engines. As well as large displays of Morris Minors and MGs, you’ll also be able to see Aston Martins, Ferraris, Porsches and many other incredible cars from around the world.

Team Chearsley

“Many of our vehicle owners return year after year. They love the informality and friendliness of the show and also express appreciation of how well our event is organised.”

By popular request, club member Larry Warr and his Déja Vu band will be headlining the programme of live music.

Other stalls will be have goods including fresh produce, arts & crafts and ‘retro clothes’ and look out for the Bottle Tombola with some fantastic prizes lined up.

All proceeds from the day will go towards the development of Junior Cricket at Chearsley Cricket Club, which has had major success in the development of cricket for youngsters in recent years.

Show organiser and Club Welfare Officer, Adam Lazaruk said:

“Although we’re a small village, we had over 100 youngsters registered for our Under 9, Under 11, Under 13 and Under 15 teams this season, playing in the Aylesbury and District Midweek League. We also support the ECB ‘Cricket All Stars’ programme for younger players.

“We now have around 50 girls in our Junior’s Section and a couple of years ago we were paid a visit by Sky Sports News, during their ‘Women’s Cricket Week’, to discover the secrets of the Chearsley success and inspire other clubs to follow our example in developing girls’ cricket at the grassroots level.”

Local, Tony Babington, owner of an Aston Martin Rapide S, has attended the show every year since its inception.

”We’ll have a wide range of vintage vehicles and modern classics attending the show. Come and enjoy some fantastic Chearsley hospitality. I can promise you a great day out,” says Tony.

The show opens for the general public at 11.00 and entry and parking are free.

Vehicle registrations can be completed online at: www.ccvfd.co.uk