Fundraising concert for Aylesbury mental health charity

Support group Space will be holding a Silver Band Concert on Saturday 26 October at St. Mary’s Church in Aylesbury.

The charity supports people who are going through relationship difficulties, depression, bereavement, unemployment, mental health problems, loneliness, or any combination of these issues.

Their aim is to increase well being by reducing social isolation and increasing confidence and independence.

Space are open to all regardless of faith, age, sex, ethnic origin, sexual orientation or disability and offer a safe space to unwind, to talk someone who will listen without judgement and offer information about other organisations.

The concert by the Ellesborough Silver Band will start at 6:30pm and finish at 8:30pm.

Tickets are £5 and there will also be a raffle and a licenced bar.

Space hold five drop-in sessions a week at St Mary's Church, Church of the Good Shepherd or Queens Park Arts Centre, where people can sit and chat over a hot drink in a relaxed atmosphere.

For further information call: 01296 432769 or visit www.aylesburyspace.co.uk