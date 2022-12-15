Fundraiser launched to help dying Wendover mum's family given just weeks to live

A fundraiser has been launched to help a Wendover mum who has been given just weeks to live.

Mother of three, Maria Simou, was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago, but was given the all clear by medical professionals.

Sadly the awful disease has returned and the mother with three sons aged 17, 13 and 12, now has a brain tumour which has spread throughout her body.

On hearing the devastating news founders of Aylesbury charity, De Lick Kids Foundation, Ollie Bessell and Nathan Graham have set up a crowd fundraiser.

Ollie said: “She has 3 boys aged 17, 13 and 12 years old. Like all parents, her concern is not herself. Her only concern is that they are looked after when she is gone and that they are given some security.

"Anybody with children would want that peace of mind that their children will be ok when we are not here anymore. Let’s all help Maria achieve that peace of mind.”

Ollie told The Bucks Herald he hopes that £2,000 can be raised to assist the Simou family.

The De Lick Kids Foundation, which is based in Aylesbury, often puts on active charity initiatives involving children, where youngsters complete physical challenges while raising funds for great causes or individuals.

Ollie added: “This time will be different. Because the sad reality is, this time around there is no time for that. There is no time for us to set up anything. And everyday counts.”

So far the Aylesbury community has £650 for the Simou family.

Previously, the De Lick Foundation raised funds for the Battersbee family who went through a highly-publicised, but ultimately unsuccessful, court battle to keep 12-year-old Archie on life support.

The Aylesbury charity was part of a national campaign to help out Archie’s family which raised over £30,000 for relatives who had to cope with the youngster’s tragic death.

Ollie and Nathan guided children through running challenges at William Harding School.

