Bucks Council has announced new grants are available to local businesses that can provide Easter activities for children this year.

Yesterday (February 3), the council announced funding is available for Bucks businesses via the Holiday Activity and Food (HAF) programme.

Money for the scheme has been provided by the government, for organisations that can deliver free holiday activity clubs for children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bucks Council

Activities for children of all ages will be considered starting at reception all the way up to year 11.

The focus of the programme is to create accessible activities to children who use free school meals schemes.

Giving children who might not otherwise be able to get a healthy meal or participate in activities, a chance to have fun during the school holidays.

Businesses are told, they can set the parameters for what the activity is so long as it is something that children and young people would find interesting and fun.

Plus, the council is looking for exercises that would encourage youngersters to develop a new skill or future hobby.

All activities must last for a minimum of four hours, the council says.

Councillor Anita Cranmer said: “Every child deserves the opportunity to enjoy fun holiday activities whilst receiving a nourishing meal and getting to socialise with other young people during the school holidays.

"If you’re an organisation who can provide a wide range of exciting activities to eligible children, then we would love to hear from you. Not only will you be giving back to the community in a fantastic way, but you’ll be able to showcase what you can offer too.

“You don’t need to be an existing holiday care provider, as long as your organisation can offer a good holiday experience for children.

“Having the chance to try new experiences and activities during the holidays can have such a positive impact on children and young people, helping them to develop their social skills and build their confidence, all whilst having fun.”

-The council offered the following activities of examples of events it would consider for funding:

-Drama and dance

-Sports and multi-sports

-Gaming and e-sports

-Photography

-Cooking or Easter baking

-Day trips to the cinema, bowling or other indoor leisure venues

-Fitness and wellbeing

A Bucks Council spokesman said: "Groups that could apply might be community and voluntary organisations, creative and performing arts providers, sports coaches, schools and others.

"If you can help put on a brilliant range of activities and healthy hot meals for eligible children over the Easter break then we’d like to hear from you."