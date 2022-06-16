Fun carnival in Buckingham will have poignant element too

Planned attractions include a Ferris wheel, fairground rides, food outlets, a climbing wall, an inflatable ‘village’, side shows and stalls.

But organiser Lionel Weston also wants to draw people’s attention to a more poignant element at the end of the day – the Lanterns of Light Parade, when people can pause for a moment to reflect and remember loved ones lost to cancer.

The Lanterns of Light Parade will take place after a brief ceremony of music and words at 10.15pm.

A St George and the dragon re-enactment launched the preparations for the Buckingham Carnival on St George's Day

Those familiar with Buckingham’s previous Relay for Life events, held over 14 years at Bourton Meadow Academy in aid of Cancer Research UK, will remember the similar Candle of Hope ceremony.

Lanterns will be available at the carnival to dedicate to loved ones lost or those still battling bravely.