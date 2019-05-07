Full line-up announced for Aylesbury Vale music festival known as 'Betseyfest'

The full line-up has been announced for this year's Swanbourne Music Festival which takes place in August.

The event will be headlined by Liverpool based indie rock band The Zutons on August 25 who will be supported by the following acts:

> Shotplate, an electronic pop duo

> 91 Nights, an alternative pop trio from Bucks

> The Eclectix, a pop classics band who performed at last year's event

> J R Harbidge, an Americana musician

> Ned Dylan Band, an 18-year-old whose band mixes electronica and live instrumentation

> Flashback Photograph, a folk rock trio likened to Mumford & Sons

> Her Burden, a four piece pop rock group

> RSVP Bhangra, festival veterans that perform Punjabi Indian music

As well as a great line-up of musical acts, there is an impressive array of food and drink offerings for 2019's event.

There are the usual burger and ice cream vans plus Mexican, Indian, Jamaican, Japanese and Italian cuisines – as well as plenty of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Alongside the bars and coffee vans, there is a sweet section containing churros, candyfloss, pick & mix and fudge.

Other activities on the site behind The Betsey Wynne pub are giant inflatables, festival glitter and make-up, fairground rides, activities and crafts.

Rohan Aldcroft, area manager for Oakman Inns said: “As Swanbourne Music Festival gets bigger and more established, we’re continuing to improve the whole set up.

"We want to make sure people don’t have to queue long, that they have a huge choice of food and drink, and that there is plenty to entertain the whole family.

"The Betseyfest crowd is extremely friendly and happy, which makes for a really enjoyable day out for all ages, in a safe place with lots to see and do.

"The Zutons 2019 shows around the country are currently selling out, so we’re looking forward to a great headline performance from them at Swanbourne.”

'Betseyfest', as the event is affectionately known, will be fundraising for local charities WheelPower, Only A Pavement Away and DENS this year.

The festival runs from midday to 10pm and tickets are on sale now at www.swanbournemusicfestival.co.uk

Last year's event attracted more than 3000 visitors and was headlined by Scouting for Girls.