Get your frying pan and your pinny at the ready – the Buckingham Pancake Races take place on Friday, February 17.

Organised by Buckingham Town Council, the annual Pancake Races are held on the green outside St Peter & St Paul Church. This year’s event is being held during half term, with the first race starting at 11am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s free to take part in a race – simply turn up with your own frying pan and apron. There are five different races - Under 5 Years, 6-11 Years, 12-16 Years, Adults, and Team Relay – and the winner of each race will win a delicious prize.

Adults race at last year's Buckingham Pancake Races

Relay teams should consist of four people, with entries invited from businesses, families or groups of friends.

There will also be plenty for spectators to do, with the Giant Deckchair making another appearance, along with a Pop-up Art in the Market, where residents are invited to sit down and get creative outdoors with free art materials provided. There’s also a chance to take part in the ‘Design a Swan’ contest for this summer’s Swan Trail and the King Charles Community Art Project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The BART Community bus will be putting in an appearance, along with the new addition to the fleet – a wheelchair-enabled car nicknamed Bernadette.