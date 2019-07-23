From Woman in Black to Madagascar The Musical, Dennis the Menace, Ben Elton and Beauty and the Beast: All the shows coming to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre autumn 2019

Autumn at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre is set to be packed full of drama, comedy, suspense, dynamic dance and festive cheer! With must-see productions in the main auditorium and Second Space, there’s plenty to see out 2019 in style.

Gripping thriller The Woman in Black (Tue 26 – Sat 30 Nov) returns to tell a ghost story of epic proportions in this ingenious stage adaptation which provides a masterclass in atmosphere, illusion and controlled horror. Not to be overshadowed is the equally enthralling Frankenstein (Mon 2- Sat 7 Mar). Mary Shelley’s masterpiece is not to be missed, and is in good company next March with Agatha Christie classic, The Mousetrap (Mon 16 – Sat 21 Mar).

The animals are on parade when Madagascar The Musical (Thu 19 – Sun 22 Sep) leaps into town with Alex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo. A must for fans of the film, this brand-new musical from Dreamworks will leave audiences no choice but to move it, move it and dance in the aisles! Suitable for the whole family Dennis & Gnasher Unleashed! (Thu 23 – Sun 26 Jan) promises live music and hilarious pranks in this blamtastic musical perfect for pranksters young and old. Fancy throwing shapes with the family? Big Fish Little Fish Family Rave (Sun 15 Sep) takes over the main auditorium complete with bubbles, giant balloons and parent and baby chill out area.

Internationally acclaimed hit comedy, What’s In A Name (Tue 22 – Sat 26 Oct) invites you to take a seat for a riotously funny evening observing an argument that spirals out of control, and more comedy comes courtesy of household names John Finnemore (Mon 23 Sep), Rob Beckett (Sun 6 Oct), Alexander Armstrong (Tue 12 Nov) Josh Widdicombe (Sun 17 Nov) and Ben Elton (Tue 19 Nov).

Stage Experience 2019 is fast approaching with musical hit The Addams Family (Thu 15 – Sat 17 Aug), a chance to support young local stars as they embark on an intensive 2-week rehearsal period before the live performances in the main auditorium, and if you’re looking for something to entertain while school’s out why not try Open House Summer School from Mon 19 – Thu 22 Aug.

Feel-good fun arrives direct from Nazareth ready to sparkle and shine with Nativity! The Musical (Wed 6 – Sun 10 Nov). Telling the story of Mr Maddens and his crazy teaching assistant Mr Poppy, this cracker of a musical promises nothing but sheer joy! The Christmas spirit continues with this year’s enchanting pantomime Beauty and the Beast (Fri 6 Dec – Sun 5 Jan) starring soap star Danny Walters alongside the return of Andy Collins and La Voix, and Second Space show, Santa’s New Sleigh (Sat 14 – Sun 15 Dec) is an ideal introduction to festive theatre.

Live music tributes including Hello Again the Story of Neil Diamond (Sat 7 Sep), Some Guys Have All The Luck – The Rod Stewart Story (Sun 8 Sep), Think Floyd (Wed 25 Sep), Respect – The Aretha Franklin Songbook (Sat 28 Sep) and The Carpenters Story (Fri 11 Oct) are in good company alongside Anything for Love – The Meatloaf Story (Tue 15 Oct) and Barry Steele and Friends celebrating the music of Roy Orbison (Thu 17 Oct).

Remember to check out the theatre’s Second Space programme of events including An Exhibition of Darts (Sat 24 Aug), Scottish comedy award winner Gary Meikle (Tue 17 Sep), An Evening of Murder Mystery (Fri 4 Oct), Extreme Championship Improv (Sat 12 Oct), Peter and the Wolf (Sun 27 Oct) and one of the most accomplished exploratory mountaineers of all time, Simon Yates (Fri 29 Nov).

For those keen to plan the year ahead, highlights include smash hit phenomenon Six (Tue 11 – Sat 15 Feb), the spellbinding The Kite Runner (Fri 21 – Sat 22 Feb) and mesmerising dance from Moscow City Ballet bringing two classics, The Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake.

