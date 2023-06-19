From Mario Kart to Thunderbirds the Father’s Day Soapbox Derby was wheel-y good fun in Aylesbury

‘Free events like these really bring Aylesbury families - young and old - together, creating lifelong memories’

Aylesbury residents turned out to cheer at the town’s Soapbox Derby on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18, where teams raced down Whitehill Park in homemade gravity-powered karts.

The 16 teams got a fantastic reception from the crowd as they took on three heats, with kart designs including a Mario Kart, 1960s-style campervan and a Thunderbird’s FAB 1. The youngest driver of the day was aged seven, from Team BORG 4x4.

The combined finishing times determined the fastest teams in the Senior and Junior categories, and medals and trophies were awarded by Mayor of Aylesbury, Steven Lambert.

Top karts in the Senior category were: (1st) Team C5OAPBOX – 33.22 seconds, (2nd) Florence and the Mechanics – 44.41 seconds and (3rd) FAB1 – 45.27 seconds.

Top karts in the Junior category were: (1st) Inferno Racing Team – 34.4 seconds, (2nd) Rocket Riders - 38 seconds and (3rd) – Aylesbury Wombles – 46 seconds.

The awards for Best Looking Kart were voted for by spectators. (1st) Mario Time (2nd) Aylesbury Wombles and (3rd) Bug At Tea.

New for 2023, the Best Team Spirit award, sponsored by Michael Anthony Estate Agents, was won by Aylesbury Wombles.

Families were entertained by DJ Dan Blaze, while children and adults had the chance to take part in the first Lego Soapbox Derby Championships – won by Team Robin Reliant.

Oher entertainment included drumming with Multiple Music, face painting by Zoomania, games and activities from the mayor’s vharities, Age UK and Youth Concern, bubbles with MJ Productions, local food vendors, and a Mayor of Aylesbury, Steven Lambert, said: “It was a joy to see the town’s community spirit in Whitehill Park this Father’s Day. There were so many fantastic soapboxes and it was a pleasure to meet everyone taking part as I waved the flag to kickstart each heat.

"Free events like these, run by Aylesbury Town Council, really bring Aylesbury families - young and old - together, creating lifelong memories. A huge thank you to everyone for coming down to cheer on all the karts.”

Aylesbury Soapbox Derby Best Looking Kart winner, Mario Time Photo: Clare Wright Photography

Aylesbury Soapbox Derby Blazin Impact Signs Photo: Clare Wright Photography

Aylesbury Soapbox Derby BORG (Bucks Owl Raptor Group) 4x4 Photo: Clare Wright Photography

Aylesbury Soapbox Derby C5OAPBOX Photo: Clare Wright Photography

