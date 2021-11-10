Friends to run Wendover Woods Trail Marathon in memory of late teenager

Five friends will power through the 2021 Wendover Woods Trail marathon in memory of two friends who died after suffering brain tumours.

Inspired by the stories of Matthew Pullan and Dr Tim Kemp the group is raising money for Brain Tumour Research.

The race through the Chilterns takes place on Sunday November 21, the runners have set an ambitious £1,500 fundraising target between them.

Ryan Smith, Lee Dransfield and James Roche

Matthew Pullan, was a keen runner who died from a brain tumour in September at the age of 18, and Dr Tim Kemp, battled a brain tumour for eight years leading up to his death in February 2016 at the age of 43.

Ryan Smith, Lee Dransfield and Richard Massey, of Watford in Hertfordshire, Marc Tibbo, of Upper Caldecote in Bedfordshire, and James Roche, of Loudwater in Buckinghamshire, are in training for the big race.

Ryan, who took up running with his friends during lockdown, said: “We enjoy it and it’s really sociable. Throughout lockdown, when we were able to, it was brilliant to run together and talk about stuff. It’s incredibly useful, not just because it releases endorphins, but it’s like a therapy session every time we go out – it’s wonderful.”

Matthew, from Greater Manchester, was an avid supporter of Brain Tumour Research who took part in fundraisers like 'wear a hat day' and actively campaigned to raise awareness of the condition.

Lee Dransfield as Mr Marvel

First-time marathon runner Ryan, whose partner, Katherine Brough, was Matthew’s godmother, said: “Brain tumours can be so aggressive and so quick that it’s frightening. There’s no time to come to terms with it beforehand. For Matthew to die at 18 was tragic. Our two or more hours of pain will be nothing compared to what he and others have had to go through.”

The 48-year-old father-of-two added: “When I first met Matthew, he’d just gone through something like 30 doses of radiotherapy. It was horrendous, but he was positive as anyone could possibly be in his situation and he didn’t moan about anything. He was really inspiring and that in itself seemed to be a brilliant reason to do my first marathon.”

Lee is better known as children’s entertainer, Mr Marvel, he said: “Tim was an amazing person and my best friend.

"He was a microbiologist based at University College London and one of the leading researchers in the country – he was just starting to become recognised around the world when he died. He was an incredible man taken from us way too soon. As a friend, to watch him deteriorate was awful and when he died, I felt a massive loss.”

The late Matthew Pullan

The 51-year-old ran the London Marathon in 2003 but has seen training for his upcoming marathon, which he has learned is for ‘elite runners’, interrupted due to problems with arthritis in his foot.

He said: “I wouldn’t class any of us as elite runners but I’ve always loved my sport and we’re all pretty fit. When COVID hit we were running 13 to 15 miles every Saturday so I’m hoping I’ve got the mileage in my legs and I’m a very determined soul. I’ll get around it because it’s in my DNA – if I say I’m going to do something, I will.”

Ryan, a classical musician who runs construction business Buildsmith, said: “It’s more than 1,000 metres of inclines, which is like running up a hill for 26 miles as far as I’m concerned.

"No doubt there’ll be roots in the way and it’ll probably rain and it’s two laps of a half marathon course so we’ll know exactly what to expect the second time around, but I’m very determined and if I put my mind to something I expect to be able to do it.”

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet historically just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “Matthew was a much-loved supporter of ours and we were terribly saddened to learn of his recent death. Knowing he loved running like he did, to have this marathon run in his memory, as well as Tim’s, seems a fitting tribute.

We’re very grateful for the support of all those taking part and wish the group the best of luck completing it.”