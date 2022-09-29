Friend’s memorial run after tragic sudden death of young mum from Aylesbury Vale village

Abi Hack was devastated last year when her friend, Becky Hewes, suddenly collapsed and died from a blood clot on the lung, just days after their last meet-up.

Only a few days earlier, Abi had been helping Becky to create some ‘baby reveal’ boxes to let her wider family know she was 10 weeks pregnant with her first child.

In tribute to her friend, Abi has pledged to raise as much as she can for Thames Valley Air Ambulance, who were called to treat Becky when she fell ill at her Calvert Green home last May.

Abi said: “Becky’s life was just about to start, she was so happy. I am so sad for this to have happened to her and to her family.

"But I am so grateful for the air ambulance, being there to help get her to hospital as soon as possible.

"Becky lived far away from the main roads and about half an hour from any hospital, so the air ambulance was vital.”

And she added: “I know she'd be my biggest fan on the day, so I'll continue to be Thames Valley Air Ambulance's biggest fan in her memory, raising awareness for such a special service to have continued support.”

Abi and Becky met while playing hockey and quickly became firm friends.

Becky played for Bicester Hockey Club after moving to Bucks to set up home with fiancé Mark.

Abi, who is a graphic designer, added: “Becky was just so full of energy. She was so uplifting and her presence really did light up the room.

"When I finish the race, there will be happy tears but I know I will be thinking of Becky during the tough times.”

Nicola Bishop, Thames Valley Air Ambulance community fundraising manager, said: “Supporters like Abi are a vital part of the team which puts our helicopter, our critical care vehicles and our highly-skilled critical care paramedics and doctors where they need to be to give our patients the best chance of survival.”