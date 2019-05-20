Friars Square to hold family fete

Friars Square shopping centre is inviting families and shoppers to come to its charity fete on Wednesday 29 May.

The staff at Friars Square has organised the fun day to raise money for Friars Funds It.

The shopping centre launched the community funding initiative to support community groups and local charities.

There will be lots of fun games to play on the day, including Nerf shoot, splat the rat, name the teddy and beat the goalie. Games will cost 20p a go and if youngsters complete five they will get a medal.

Children can get creative at a craft Make and Take workshop decorating cut outs of ice creams, teddy fears, flags and windmills.

Friars Square centre manager Andy Margieson said: “We hope lots of families join in the fun at our fete and help us raise lots of money for local groups. Our staff have worked really hard putting the games together for the event.”

Plus there will be music from Aylesbury’s very own Country and Western band A Little Bit Country.

The event takes place at Friars Square shopping centre, Aylesbury between 11am and 3pm. Details on http://friarssquareshopping.com or you can find more information at https://www.facebook.com/FriarsSquareShoppingCentre/

