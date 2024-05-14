Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular shopping centre in Aylesbury has announced a day of family-friendly entertainment to support a local charity.

Friars Square shopping centre has booked DJs and multiple interactive performers to help raise money for Emmett’s Genies.

On Friday 31 May during the upcoming half-term, the popular shopping venue is holding a Friday Funday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friars Square has already raised £800 for the charity and is attempting to achieve a total amount of £5,000 during 2024.

Swank Street Theatre’s Adjudicators

To assist with the fundraising project Friars Square has booked DJs from Bucks Radio, the Swank Street Theatre’s Adjudicators, and neon-clad roller skating 80s duo The SK8ties.

There will also be lots of fairground games and a free craft workshop for youngsters. The event starts at 11am and finishes at 3pm, updates can be checked on the shopping centre’s Facebook page here.

Aylesbury-based not-for-profit group, Emmett’s Genies, supports critically ill children and their families. Currently the charity is trying to raise funds for a wish village to give youngsters a once-in-a-lifetime family trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friars Square has specifically offered to help with funding for two projects. A Boredom Busting Project which will create 150 hospital funpacks and a VR headset lending library for children in hospital too.