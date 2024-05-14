Friars Square shopping centre announces children's entertainment event raising funds for Emmett's Genies
Friars Square shopping centre has booked DJs and multiple interactive performers to help raise money for Emmett’s Genies.
On Friday 31 May during the upcoming half-term, the popular shopping venue is holding a Friday Funday.
Friars Square has already raised £800 for the charity and is attempting to achieve a total amount of £5,000 during 2024.
To assist with the fundraising project Friars Square has booked DJs from Bucks Radio, the Swank Street Theatre’s Adjudicators, and neon-clad roller skating 80s duo The SK8ties.
There will also be lots of fairground games and a free craft workshop for youngsters. The event starts at 11am and finishes at 3pm, updates can be checked on the shopping centre’s Facebook page here.
Aylesbury-based not-for-profit group, Emmett’s Genies, supports critically ill children and their families. Currently the charity is trying to raise funds for a wish village to give youngsters a once-in-a-lifetime family trip.
Friars Square has specifically offered to help with funding for two projects. A Boredom Busting Project which will create 150 hospital funpacks and a VR headset lending library for children in hospital too.
‘Miss Timed’ and ‘Miss Judged’ make up The Adjudicators, they assess a series of daft time trials and silly races to get children up and active. Swan Street Theatre says everything is a race and a challenge and everyone is encouraged to go for gold. Previously the duo have been booked for sports days and other schools events.