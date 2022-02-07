Friars Square in Aylesbury becomes 'dog-friendly' destination
Dogs are now welcome in cafes and stores in the popular shopping centre
Friars Square in Aylesbury is now a Dog-friendly shopping centre, meaning pets can be taken around the venue.
Previously, only assistance dogs were allowed inside Friars Square, now all breeds are welcome.
Announced today (February 7), dog-owners are advised to check for '‘Dogs Welcome’ signs displayed on the windows of each business.
Friars Square confirms that roughly half of the shops and cafes in the shopping centre have agreed to let dogs indoors.
Centre manager, Andy Margieson, said: “Many of our dog-owning customers will enjoy bringing an important member of their family on their shopping trips.
"A blanket ban was unfair on all the well-trained dogs who like being out and about with their owners.
“This move makes Friars Square more inclusive whilst also making life easier for owners who don’t want to – or can’t – leave their pets at home alone.”
Among the stores to say yes to all dogs are: Superdrug, Waterstones, New Look, Holland & Barrett, Metro Bank, Café Nero, BBs and many more.
Andy added: “Owners will need to show responsibility and follow the ‘petiquette’ we’ll be displaying around Friars Square.
"There are some basic doggy do’s and don’ts –such as always keeping dogs on leads and ensuring they do not bark or jump up.”