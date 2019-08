Friars Square shopping centre was evacuated this morning at 10.37am this morning.

Luckily it was just a routine fire evacuation, followed by a fire alarm being set off in the units by accident.

Andy Margieson, Friars Square manager said: "Luckily it was just an accident.

"When things like this happen, we have to follow procedure and evacuate.

"Everything is all back to normal now, and normal service was resumed within 6 minutes."