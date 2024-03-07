Fresh planning application approved for development of 861 new homes in Aylesbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fresh planning application has been approved for a development of 861 new homes in the town.

The windows at new houses currently being built in Aylesbury can be swapped for different ones, Buckinghamshire Council has said.

Planning

The plans are part of the Kingsbrook estate, a development of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties on land east of Aylesbury, Broughton Crossing, by Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes.

The 861 homes form ‘Orchard Green’ – or ‘village four’ of the approved overall masterplan for the site.

Planning officers approved the substitution of side hung opening windows with top hung opening windows at Orchard Green.

These non-material amendments affect 15 different plots on the plans.

A cover letter reads: “It is necessary that we change the appearance of the windows to achieve the new 2021 building regulations Part O ventilation requirements.”

Barratt did not propose any changes to the colour, materials or general style of the windows.

A planning officer said: “A change to the hanging arrangement would fundamentally alter the visual amenity, appearance or character of the respective dwellings or of the wider development as a whole.”

The plans for Orchard Green also include a community centre, sports pitches, allotments, a new primary school and a site for a secondary school.