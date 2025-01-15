Fresh bid launched to transform derelict former Aylesbury community centre into housing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New proposals have been formally submitted to transform a former youth centre in Aylesbury into a small housing complex.

Elmhurst Youth Centre in Fairfax Crescent could be demolished to make way for a six-home development.

For years the building acted as a community centre for Aylesbury residents, but since 2014 it has been unused.

After its closure, the property has been subject to several applications to replace the building with housing.

It is believed that anti-social behaviour takes place by the abandoned building

Prior to last month, the most recent planning application was launched for six dwelling site in 2023, but that proposal was withdrawn within 10 days of appearing on Bucks Council’s planning portal.

Locally, there is a desire to see the building put to some use, local Councillor Ashley Morgan said the building is an “eyesore”. He added that anti-social behaviour regularly occurs at the disused structure.

A P Whiteley Consultants Ltd, that submitted the housing application that can be viewed online here, is confident the project will be approved given that similar proposals were approved by a local authority in the past.

It has been noted that a very similar six-home housing application was given permission in 2016.

The boarded up building was last used in 2014

In place of the community centre developers will build six three-bedroom terraced houses. Under current plans there would be 12 associated car parking spaces and six electric vehicle charging points. Each home will have access to a private garden and the housing company has said that disabled access to the homes will be organised.

One resident has raised a series of reasons for why the project should be rejected. She has concerns regarding the noise the construction of the new homes will generate and how those living nearby will be affected. She also noted that the houses would potentially offer a direct view into people’s gardens and living rooms.

A different housing bid submitted in 2021 was rejected by Bucks Council for failing to meet the, then recently adopted, Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan.

Concerns were raised with whether a block of 12 flats would fit with the authority’s spatial strategy for Aylesbury Vale.

Planning officers also discovered that none of the 12 apartments were considered by the council to be affordable, failing its 25% minimum criteria.

Other logistical issues around lighting of communal areas within the new dwellings were also raised, while a planning and environment officer also noted a lack of plans to provide sporting facilities and green spaces to compensate for the loss of a sports hall.