Freezing conditions to pass in Aylesbury Vale this week, predicts expert weather forecaster
Our guest columnist believes it will be warmer this week
Temperatures plummeted into sub-zero territory once again at the start of last week as very cold Arctic air was pushed further south under a northerly flow. This air was later trapped over the UK by a synoptic set-up known as a col, in which two areas of high pressure were situated to the northeast and southwest, and two lows were situated to the northwest and southeast. Conditions have been settled with long sunny spells and weak winds, but very cold temperatures can lead to a variety of health and infrastructure problems.
It is well known that cold weather can weaken your immune system, and keeps people indoors where viruses can spread more easily, but it also has other surprising effects. Cold air draws moisture out of skin, and can also irritate your airways, hence worsening symptoms for asthma sufferers. Cold weather can also exacerbate conditions such as angina, due to increased pulse rate, contracted blood vessels, and increased blood pressure, which all help to regulate the body’s temperature. Cold can also worsen dexterity, leading to a greater chance of slips and trips.
In addition to health issues, the cold can cause issues with plumbing, with water pipes such as those connected to your boiler susceptible to freezing and bursting. Poor ventilation can also lead to mould growth, which may cause damage or aggravate respiratory issues.
Whilst remaining chilly, the rest of the week should see temperatures closer to the seasonal norm and staying above zero. A few outbreaks of light rain are expected at times, but conditions will stay relatively calm.