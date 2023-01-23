Temperatures plummeted into sub-zero territory once again at the start of last week as very cold Arctic air was pushed further south under a northerly flow. This air was later trapped over the UK by a synoptic set-up known as a col, in which two areas of high pressure were situated to the northeast and southwest, and two lows were situated to the northwest and southeast. Conditions have been settled with long sunny spells and weak winds, but very cold temperatures can lead to a variety of health and infrastructure problems.

It is well known that cold weather can weaken your immune system, and keeps people indoors where viruses can spread more easily, but it also has other surprising effects. Cold air draws moisture out of skin, and can also irritate your airways, hence worsening symptoms for asthma sufferers. Cold weather can also exacerbate conditions such as angina, due to increased pulse rate, contracted blood vessels, and increased blood pressure, which all help to regulate the body’s temperature. Cold can also worsen dexterity, leading to a greater chance of slips and trips.

Taken in Aylesbury in 2021, photo from Jack Munsford

In addition to health issues, the cold can cause issues with plumbing, with water pipes such as those connected to your boiler susceptible to freezing and bursting. Poor ventilation can also lead to mould growth, which may cause damage or aggravate respiratory issues.