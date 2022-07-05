Free pint at Aylesbury and Buckingham pubs for people with surnames of England Euro stars including Ward, White and Williamson

The White Hart in Buckingham and Cotton Wheel in Aylesbury are handing over a free drink to anyone who shares a surname with a member of England’s Euro 2022 squad.

Greene King pubs are offering this deal during all three of the Lionesses group stage matches at the England 2022 tournament.

England kick start their tournament tomorrow (6 July) at 8pm when they host Austria in St Mary’s Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy Bronze is the best known member of the current squad (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

They also face Norway at 8pm next Monday (11 July), and Northern Ireland on Friday 15 July.

Anyone with the surname: Earps, Hampton, Roebuck, Bright, Bronze, Carter, Daly, Greenwood, Stokes, Wubben-Moy, Kirby, Scott, Stanway, Toone, Walsh, Williamson, England, Hemp, Kelly, Mead, Parris, Russo, or White can claim a free drink during the three group games by heading into a Greene King Sports site and showing their ID at the bar.

Research from Greene King states that people in the UK are three times as likely to have heard of a male England international than their female counterparts.

To help raise the profiles of the England team who begin the tournament as one of the favourites to win the whole thing, the pub group has launched a free drink offer.

Guests with surnames matching the England stars can pick up a free pint or bottle of Ice Breaker Pale Ale or a soft drink alternative.

Every England match at the tournament will be shown at Greene King bars across the country.

Greene King’s study revealed that over a third of people asked hadn’t heard of any members of the England team, yet 87% could name someone from the men’s side.

Women’s football is becoming more and more popular, the Women's Sport Trust reported that television viewership quadrupled for the most recent Women’s Super League season.

The data shows that Manchester City and England fullback, Lucy Bronze, is the most well-known Lioness, but is known by less than a quarter (23%) of UK residents. This is a stark contrast to Harry Maguire, the most well-known male England star, with almost double (45%) of respondents recognising his name.