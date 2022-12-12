Free parking for Christmas shoppers in Aylesbury and Buckingham on certain days

Free parking is on offer on certain days and at certain times in the run-up to Christmas in Bucks Council-owned car parks in Aylesbury and Buckingham.

Nearly all council car parks in Bucks will be free all day on Saturday, December 17, to make it easier for people to shop locally when doing their Christmas shopping and hopefully attract more people into town centres.

Advertisement

The free car parking is on offer on selected dates and times during December in council car parks only, and dates vary between different sites, so people are advised to check the council’s website to see when and where free parking is available.

Shop locally for Christmas with free parking on certain dates

In Buckingham, parking will be free at the following car parks on Saturday, December 17 – Cornwall’s Meadow, Stratford Fields, Western Avenue and the Swan Pool.

In Aylesbury, the following car parks will have free parking on Saturday, December 17, plus free parking after 3.30pm on Thursdays in December (excluding December 29) – Upper Hundreds short stay, Walton Green short stay, Exchange Street short stay, Coopers Yard short stay, Waterside MSCP short stay (levels 2 and 3 only), Hale Street short stay, Hampden House long stay, Whitehall Street long stay, Waterside North, Friars Square, Friarscroft long stay and Walton Street short stay. Parking will be free at Aqua Vale on Saturday, December 17.

Advertisement

Steven Broadbent, cabinet member for transport at Bucks Council, said: “By offering free parking in our car parks this Christmas season, we are trying to encourage people to support local businesses and to shop in our town centres.

“By checking the times and locations free parking is available, you can plan your visit and find unique gifts from local businesses, or even get cracking on your Christmas food shop.

Advertisement

"There are also some great events in all of our town centres and we hope that being able to park for free will save a bit of money – which all helps during the current pressure on household costs.”