Free glass of wine for customers as Buckingham’s community cinema moves to its new home

The auditorium at the Vinson Centre

All customers will be offered a free glass of wine prior to the first two films - Operation Mincemeat, starring Colin Firth, on Friday, October 21, and Downton Abbey: A New Era on Saturday, October 22.

The Film Place is an independent, part-time community cinema run by volunteers.

Chairman John Foote said: "The Film Place committee are pleased to announce the inaugural films on October 21 and 22 to be shown at our new venue in the Vinson Building in Hunter Street.

“The theatre offers us the chance, with our new equipment, to project a better picture quality film and sound.

“The seating is comfortable and accessible for all in an air-conditioned auditorium and offers a large screen with surround sound and a hearing loop.

“We are very excited to be able to make this move to a more modern and comfortable auditorium with improved screen and sound and are grateful to the University of Buckingham for making this possible."

The Vinson Building is accessed from Hunter Street, with parking in the Island Car Park, a short walk from the building.

There is level access to the auditorium, where four wheelchair spaces are available.

