Free giveaways plus an award-winning DJ performance as Aylesbury restaurant celebrates first anniversary

S&S Kitchen, which was a successful food van business in town for years, is set to mark its first birthday since leveling up to become a restaurant.

Next Saturday (23 July) a series of giveaways including free cocktails will be available at the restaurant throughout the day.

After 10pm, BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Seani B, an award-winning producer and broadcaster, will be performing at the venue.

S&S Kitchen

Other free prizes include starters, desserts, along with special golden tickets, which will earn customers further currently unnamed goods.

A spokesperson for the local business which serves authentic Jamaican cuisine admitted this first year has been a ‘struggle at times’.

Owners, Stevi and Steven, made the transition from an award winning takeaway van to a dine-in venue at an uncertain time for the hospitality industry.

S&S Kitchen's celebration

In July 2021, the country was only just reopening and people were just starting to get their heads around what a new normal looked like.

Businesses have also had to deal with the Omicron variant causing havoc at Christmas time and people’s spending habits changing during this cost of living crisis.

The ownership team said they were ‘able to make it through the ‘toughest parts’ thanks to all the support they received from their ‘lovely customers’.

Seani B with David Rodigan, he'll performing at the Aylesbury restaurant (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for STUDIOCANAL)

Customers are encouraged to head to the business’ Instagram page here for more information about the prizes and potential ‘golden tickets’.

One of the business’ real success stories in its first year has been bottomless brunches which run between 12pm to 5pm each Saturday accompanied with a live DJ performance.

Currently the business is offering special offers to entice new customers in Aylesbury and beyond.

This includes Marley Mondays where guests can purchase two meals and a soft drink for £20.

On Wednesdays two-course meals can be purchased at £15, with three-course meals available at £18.

On Thursday the business runs two for one cocktail deals.

New customers can receive a free starter when they use the code (Bucksstart).